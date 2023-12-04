Ram Charan seeks blessings at Chamundeshwari temple amid Game Changer shoot in Mysore; PHOTOS

Ram Charan is back on the sets of Shankar’s Game Changer, in Mysore. After casting his vote in Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, the RRR actor is back to work. A few photos and videos of the actor visiting Chamundeshwari temple have surfaced on social media.

Reports suggest that the Vinaya Vidheya Rama movie actor visited the temple during the early hours of the day on Sunday (December 3) and performed a puja there. Sri Chamundeshwari Temple is located about 13 kilometers away from Mysore in Karnataka, on the Chamundi Hills.

In the video, he can be seen leaving with a shawl on his shoulders, gifted to him by the temple authorities. The video also shows how fans caught wind of the actor's visit and waited for him to exit and take selfies with him.

Check out the photos of Ram Charan from his temple visit below

Ram Charan’s Game Changer shoot update

Ram Charan is currently shooting for Game Changer, being directed by Shankar. Kiara Advani plays the female lead role with SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Nassar, Naveen Chandra, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar to be seen in important roles. Game Changer movie is touted to be an action drama film with the backdrop of contemporary politics. As per reports, Ram Charan will be essaying the role of an IAS officer.

Shooting for the film commenced in October 2021. Dil Raju backs the project under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Thaman S has composed the music for the film, S. Thirunavukkarasu has cranked the camera, and Shameer Muhammed has served as the editor.

Upcoming movies of Ram Charan, S. Shankar

S.Shankar is working on final touch-ups for Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh.

After Game Changer, Ram Charan will collaborate with Buchi Babu Sena for a film tentatively titled RC16. Mythri Movie Makers, in conjunction with Sukumar Writings and Vriddhi Cinemas, will bankroll the film.

