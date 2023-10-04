Ram Charan seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai concluding his Ayyappa Deeksha- Photos and Videos

Addla Sreeja, a postgraduate in mass communication and journalism and alumna of St. Francis College for Women, is a Hyderabad-based writer with a voracious appetite for everything related to the South film industry. Sreeja works as a Content Writer-South at Pinkvilla. Her obsession with South cinema rivals only her obsession with fashion. She finds solace outside of the world of entertainment in the symphony of good food, soul-stirring music, and travel adventures. Even the darkest days in her world are brightened by the prospect of a delicious meal, soothing music, and travel-inspired vacations