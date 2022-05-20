Ram Charan sends birthday love to Jr NTR in an emotional note; Shares a priceless photo
RRR co-star Ram Charan wishes Jr NTR on his 39th birthday with a nostalgic post, writes 'I don’t think words can define who you are to me'
Ram Charan sends birthday love to RRR co-star Jr NTR in an emotional note; Sharing a photo of hugging the birthday star, he tweeted, "Brother, co-star, friend … I don’t think words can define who you are to me @tarak9999! I will always always cherish what we have Happy Birthday !"
Check out the post below:
Credits: Ram Charan Twitter
