Ram Charan sends birthday love to Jr NTR in an emotional note; Shares a priceless photo

May 20, 2022
Ram Charan sends birthday love to RRR co-star Jr NTR in an emotional note; Sharing a photo of hugging the birthday star, he tweeted, "Brother, co-star, friend … I don’t think words can define who you are to me @tarak9999I will always always cherish what we have Happy Birthday !"

Check out the post below:

