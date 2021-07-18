Ram Charan sends birthday love to Priyanka Chopra with a throwback PHOTO; Take a look

Tollywood star Ram Charan has made his debut in Bollywood with the film Zanjeer opposite Priyanka Chopra.

turns 39 today, July 18 and fans of the actress have been sending best wishes to the actress on social media. Not only her fans but even celebs from the industry are showering Priyanka Chopra with birthday love. Tollywood star Ram Charan took to Twitter and wished Priyanka with a throwback photo. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @priyankachopra! Have a great one this year." Ram Charan has made his debut in Bollywood with the film Zanjeer opposite Priyanka Chopra.

The action film was directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film release in 2013 and opened to a mixed response from the audience and critics alike. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the latter titled Thoofan. Meanwhile, check out Ram Charan's wish for Priyanka Chopra below. The photo was clicked during their film's promotion on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Take a look:

Happy Birthday @priyankachopra !

Have a great one this year pic.twitter.com/SyLC8fKy5x — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) July 18, 2021

Meanwhile, penned a heartfelt message for Priyanka Chopra and also shared a stunning photo of the birthday girl on her Instagram story. She wrote, "From our days at guruji. How I used to dread dancing after you. Your fire and drive has always inspired me at various points in my life, some important car rides and nights out. Every time we meet it's always a blast. Keep riding higher and higher, may you always be blessed. Happy Birthday."

