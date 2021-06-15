Ram Charan sends birthday wishes to Acharya director Koratala Siva with a throwback photo

After Jr NTR, Ram Charan wishes Koratala Siva on the occasion of his birthday. The RRR star shared a happy and candid photo with Siva from the sets of Acharya.

Director Koratala Siva celebrates his birthday today, June 15 and moviegoers are showering him with heartfelt wishes on social media. Celebrities from the industry are also showering the Bharat Ane Nenu director with loads of love and best wishes. After Jr NTR, Ram Charan wishes Koratala Siva on the occasion of his birthday. Sharing a candid throwback photo with Siva from the sets of Acharya, Ram Charan wrote, "Happy Birthday @sivakoratala Garu!"

Earlier, director Koratala Siva opened up about getting Ram Charan onboard for Acharya. He said, "I couldn't have imagined anyone else playing Sidha in Acharya. This is perfect casting for the role and the project." Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi coming together is in itself the biggest casting coup of recent times and their pairing on screen is going to set the cash registers ringing.

Acharya stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as a female lead. Pooja Hegde plays a cameo.

Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly backing the project under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. Mani Sharma is scoring the music. The film was scheduled to release in May but has been postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credits :Twitter

