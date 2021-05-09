Ram Charan sends goodies and handwritten 'get well soon' note to Allu Arjun; See Photo

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela sent some goodies to Allu Arjun along with a handwritten note as they wished him a speedy recovery.

Allu Arjun had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and the actor is currently in home isolation. Recently, sharing an update about his health, Allu Arjun revealed that he has mild Covid-19 symptoms and is recovering well. While he is recovering at home, cousin brother and actor Ram Charan sent feel good hamper to Allu Arjun as he wished him a speedy recovery. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela sent some goodies to Bunny along with a handwritten note.

The note read, "Hope you recovered well. Let’s meet when you are feeling well. Lots of love, Charan." The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor shared a photo of the same on his Instagram story and wrote, "Thank you. Sweet gesture." Isn't it so good to see them bonding and keeping all thing positive during this tough time? Ram Charan sure knows how to cheer up someone going through Coronavirus treatment.

Take a look at the photo below:

Meanwhile, recently thanking his fans and well-wishers for their lovely get well soon messages, Allu Arjun wrote, "Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude (sic)."



Also Read: Happy Mother's Day: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu share precious moments of them with their mom On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa while Ram Charan will be seen alongside Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR

