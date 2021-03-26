Ram Charan sends his fans into a frenzy with his new look as Alluri Sitarama Raju from SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is touted to be a historical flick with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Ahead of Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli have released a poster with the megastar’s new look from the historical drama. In the poster, Ram Charan can be seen flaunting his chiselled body by wearing a traditional dhoti holding a bow and arrow in his hand while aiming at something. As the poster comes a day before Ram Charan’s birthday, fans are sharing it across all social media platforms and it instantly took over the internet.

Sharing the poster, Ram Charan wrote, “Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju”. Earlier this month, the makers of the film released the first look of while wishing the diva on her birthday. RRR will have Alia Bhatt playing as Ram Charan’s love interest. The film will hit the big screens on October 13 in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Announcing the release date, the makers also shared an unseen poster which again set the internet on a fire.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt too in the lead roles, while will be seen playing a supporting role. International stars Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will be seen playing key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is touted to be a historical drama. It is expected that RRR will narrate a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

