Ram Charan sends the internet into a meltdown as he flaunts his chiselled body post workout in this PHOTO

Ram Charan will be next seen in the upcoming historical fiction RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. It also has Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

When it comes to naming a superstar who can clearly be called a true fitness lover, Ram Charan's name comes to our mind. The RRR star is quite particular about his workout and never skips his routine, which is important for him to maintain his super fit body. Though he does not post his pictures very often on the internet, whenever he does, he grabs all the attention. Today, he has managed to leave the internet in awe of his bulked-up muscles with his latest photo from the gym.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the handsome star shared a photo in which he could be seen sweating it out at the gym. He is seen posing with an intense expression post his workout session. Sharing the monochrome photo, the mega power star wrote, “Strong mornings !! can’t start better!” Fans took to the comments section and expressed how much they loved it.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday’s Liger: Makers bring on board Hollywood stunt choreographer Andy Long

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in the historical fiction RRR along with Jr NTR and . The film also stars in a supporting role. The film directed by SS Rajamouli is all set to hit the big screens on October 13, 2021, and it is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. RRR also features international stars Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in key roles. He will also be seen playing an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi's Acharya. Meanwhile, it was announced recently that Ram Charan will be collaborating with director Shankar Shanmugam for his next film.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×