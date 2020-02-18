Ram Charan shares beautiful photos with his 'FIRST LOVE' and its not Upasana
Before you come down to some conclusion, let us reveal Ram Charan's first love is no one but his mother Surekha Konidela. The RRR actor took to Instagram and wished his mother Surekha on her birthday with some beautiful photos. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my first love!! Love you Mom!!" One of the photos sees Ram Charan kissing his mother on the cheek and it is the most beautiful moment of mother-son duo that you'll see today. Charan's wife Upasana also shared a photo to wish her mother-in-law. She captioned it, "Happy birthday Athama. Love u."
Also Read: RRR: Ram Charan's look from SS Rajamouli's film LEAKED online?
On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film also stars Jr NTR in the male lead. The shooting of the film went on floors last year and the makers are looking forward to the big release in 2021. RRR also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in supporting roles. The period drama also features International stars Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody.
RRR was initially slated for July 30, 2020 release but has been pushed to January 8, 2021.
Add new comment