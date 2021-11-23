Ram Charan shares a candid pic and pens a birthday note to his 'best friend' & Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya

Ram Charan penned a heartwarming warming note to his 'number one person' SS Karthikeya, son of RRR director SS Rajamouli. He shared a candid pic of them dancing and laughing to wish his friend a happy birthday. Sharing the pic, Ram Charan wrote, "Happy birthday @sskarthikeya.My go to person, my number one problem solver & one of the main pillars behind Rajamouli Garu’s RRR."

SS Karthikeya quit his producer stint for a movie Aakashavaani to focus on his father Rajamouli's film RRR. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

RRR director SS Rajamouli shared a BTS pic with Ajay Devgn and congratulated him for completing 30 years in the Indian film industry and lauded his passion for cinema. He added, “It was a pleasure to be associated with you for #Makkhi and to have you in #RRRMovie."

It was a pleasure to be associated with you for #Makkhi and to have you in #RRRMovie. pic.twitter.com/G34H8wf3Uy — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 22, 2021

RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies not only in Tollywood but the entire nation. is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively. RRR is scheduled for a grand theatrical release worldwide on the 7th of January 2022.