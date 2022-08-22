Ram Charan shares a charming photo with Chiranjeevi on Megastar's 67th birthday; Calls him 'World's best dad’

As birthday wishes pour in for Chiranjeevi , how can his son and Acharya co-star Ram Charan stay behind? Taking to social media, the RRR star shared a picture of the father and son duo twinning in white. He further wrote along with the photograph, "To the world’s best DaD!! Happiest birthday!"

Chiranjeevi celebrated his 67th birthday with Ram Charan and other close friends at their farmhouse in Hyderabad. A still from the birthday bash also made it to the internet. In the photo, the Megastar looks handsome as always in a printed shirt and denims as he poses with Ram Charan and the rest of the gang.

Check out the post below:

Many celebs like Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Nagarjuna also penned birthday wishes for the Acharya actor, along with others. One of the first few people to greet the Indra actor was Power Star Pawan Kalyan. He tweeted, "Wishing my constant inspiration & dearest Mama @KChiruTweets a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to be the happy soul you're and inspire us in every sphere of life #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi."

Next, Chiranjeevi has many promising projects in the making right now. Just yesterday, the makers of his political thriller GodFather unveiled the gripping teaser of the flick. He will essay the role of a leader of the mass in the movie, who ends up rubbing some people the wrong way. Adding on, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Salman Khan, and Satya Dev will also play crucial roles in the film.

The Megastar has also been roped in as the protagonist in Meher Ramesh's action drama, Bholaa Shankar, which is slated to hit the big screens on 14th April in 2023.

