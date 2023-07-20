Ram Charan shares emotional video holding baby Klin Kaara on Upasana's birthday

It is Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s birthday today, July 20. This is especially a special birthday for her, as it is her first since the birth of her daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. On this special occasion, Ram Charan shared a video on Instagram that captured the arrival of Klin Kaara.

The video has been winning over the internet as it touches on Ram Charan and Upasana’s eleven-year journey until they had their daughter. In many parts of the video, they were also visibly emotional.

The heartwarming video consisted of moments of the couple and their family before and after the birth of the little baby girl. The video was truly touching, as it also had Ram Charan and Upasana talking about their pregnancy journey.

Ram Charan shares a very touching video that captures the birth of Klin Kaara Konidela

Ram Charan and Upasana talk about their one-month-old daughter

The video features the moments immediately after the baby’s birth. Not just Ram Charan and Upasana, but the couple’s parents were also featured in the video and shared their thoughts on welcoming the little one. The presence of Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha Konidela, and Upasana's parents, Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni, made this video extra special.

It has to be stated that the couple did not miss anyone in this video, which seemed like a big thank you to their loved ones. Celebrations by fans were also included in it, and the couple also pointed out the massive amount of love that their daughter has already received.

Before the little girl’s birth, father Ram Charan elaborated on how he was feeling. He said, "I guess everything finds its own place in time, and this baby found its time then. And it happened. It was very tense. Everything had to be done properly, but I think the second the baby comes out is when I think I’m going to be relieved and really enjoy the nine months process."

Klin Kaara’s birth was celebrated not just by her family but also by numerous fans. After the baby girl was born, celebrations immediately began outside the hospital. Such was the grand welcome that the little girl got from the Telugu cinema lovers. Soon after, wishes started pouring in from all corners. It seemed as if everyone was celebrating this joyous occasion with Ram Charan and Upasana.

