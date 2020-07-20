  1. Home
Ram Charan shares an endearing post for his wife Upasana on her birthday; Take a look

Ram Charan penned a lovely message and also shared a beautiful picture of his wife Upasana on her birthday. Take a look below.
4996 reads Mumbai
Telugu star Ram Charan's entrepreneur wife Upasana turns a year older today, July 20. The RRR star took to social media and shared an endearing post for his wife on this special occasion. Sharing a beautiful picture of Upasana, Ram Charan wrote on Instagram, "Your act of kindness , no matter how small , is never wasted. hope you continue do so..as rewards will follow. Happy birthday!!" Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most adorable and understanding couples in the Telugu film industry. The duo is known for being more casual and friends with each other, and are setting major relationship goals. 

Ram Charan and Upasana got married in a grand ceremony in 2012. The couple has been winning hearts and has proved they are a match made in heaven. Their social media posts for each other speaks volume about their strong relationship. Today, as Charan shared a birthday post for his wife Upasana, fans are showering the couple with lovely comments. Be it spending time at home amid lockdown, to enjoying dinner dates together, Ram Charan and Upasana have always been supportive of each other. 

Check out Ram Charan's Instagram post below: 

On the work front, Charan will be seen alongside Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and is set to hit screens in 2021. The big-budget film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.  

RRR is slated to release next year in January! 

Credits :Instagram

