Ram Charan shares love-filled photo of Chiranjeevi holding Klin Kaara Konidela in his arms; Pens birthday note

Chiranjeevi turned 68 on Tuesday, August 22 and Ram Charan wished his megastar father on his birthday with the kost adorable photo ever. Sharing a picture of Chiranjeevi holding his granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela, Ram Charan captioned it, "Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha) Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family."



