Ram Charan shares love-filled photo of Chiranjeevi holding Klin Kaara Konidela in his arms; Pens birthday note

Chiranjeevi holds his granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela close in his arms in an unseen photo shared by Ram Charan on the megastar's birthday. 

Chiranjeevi turned 68 on Tuesday, August 22 and Ram Charan wished his megastar father on his birthday with the kost adorable photo ever. Sharing a picture of Chiranjeevi holding his granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela, Ram Charan captioned it, "Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha) Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family." 
 

