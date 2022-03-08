Ram Charan shares perfect vacay pic with Upasana; Allu Arjun enjoys an adventure trip with family

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are currently holidaying in Finland. The actor shared a perfect pic with his wife in happy smiles as they enjoyed vacation after two long years. The couple can be seen clad in warm winter outfits as they posed amid snow-capped country and looked cosy.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Ram Charan wrote 'Vacay' as he is all excited for the romantic getaway. After the vacay, Ram Charan will get back to his busy schedule as his pan Indian film RRR is slated for release on March 25. He along with his team will begin promotions all over the nation. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also stars Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun is enjoying an adventurous trip with his wife Sneha and Kids Ayaan and Arha. The actor's wife shared a glimpse of their exciting trip on her Instagram handle and they can be seen trekking, bird watching and safari riding.

In the pic, one can also spot pics of Allu Arjun with Sneha and kids and they sure make a perfectly cute family. Check out the video here:

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is basking the success of Pushpa: The Rise and is yet to get back to his shooting schedules. The actor has taken a break and is spending time with family before getting back to work. The actor also has a Telugu film with Koratala Siva, tentatively titled AA21.

