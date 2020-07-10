Ram Charan shares photos from his workout session and his lazy mood is totally relatable

Ram Charan is a fitness freak and never misses out on his daily workout routine but today he seems to be in a different mood. Check out his latest workout photos below.

A lot of celebrities have been sharing their workout videos amid lockdown on social media and are keeping their fans motivated to stay fit. However, there are days when you usually don't want to workout and you literally drag yourself to the gym. Well, RRR star Ram Charan is one of us today in his latest workout photos. The Telugu star took to Twitter and shared a few photos from his workout session and his lazy mood is totally relatable. He wrote, 'Head say gym & Heart says hmmmm..." Ram Charan is a fitness freak and never misses out on his daily workout routine but today he seems to be in a different mood. Check out his latest workout photos below.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film also stars Jr NTR in the lead role. For his role in the film, Charan has left no stone unturned and has gone under strict fitness and diet routine. He will be seen playing the role of a fierce freedom fighter in the film. RRR has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them. The upcoming big-budget film will also star Bollywood actors, and in key roles.

Meanwhile, check out Ram Charan's Twitter post below:

Head say gym &

Heart says hmmmm... pic.twitter.com/zoNNHz6Sxt — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) July 10, 2020

Reportedly, Rajamouli will soon kick-start shooting of the film and major part will be shot at a fort near Hyderabad. RRR will get a pan India release on January 8, 2021. The lead actors will play the roles of freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

