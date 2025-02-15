Ram Charan shares PIC with RC16 director Buchi Babu Sana on his birthday, wishes him all the success

Ram Charan recently took to his official social media handle to wish his RC16 director, Buchi Babu Sana, on his birthday. The director is celebrating his 43rd birthday on February 15, 2025.

In a post on Instagram, the actor penned, “Happy birthday dear Buchi bab sana!!! Wishing u all the success this year!!”

See the Instagram story by Ram Charan here:

Ahead of Ram Charan, the team of RC16 had also wished director Buchi Babu Sana with a special post on social media. The entire crew, along with the producer, were seen together with Sana, embracing him for his birthday.

Talking about the movie RC16, the film is touted to be a sports drama flick which is set in the backdrop of a village. The film, which marks the director’s subsequent directorial after Uppena, is expected to feature Charan in a new look, with the actor undergoing physical preparations.

The movie features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, marking her second venture in Telugu cinema after Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1. With Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar confirmed to play a key role in the movie, the film is set to be musically crafted by AR Rahman.

Coming to Ram Charan’s work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role in the movie Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The political actioner featured Charan as an IAS officer who sets out to rid society of corruption in politics.

Advertisement

With Ram Charan playing the role of father and son, the movie featured an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, and many more in key roles.

The movie, which was released on January 10, 2025, was based on a story by Karthik Subbaraj but, unfortunately, was met with mixed-to-negative reviews. The film is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Furthermore, after featuring in Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial, Ram Charan will team up once again with director Sukumar for a movie tentatively titled RC17.