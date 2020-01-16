Ram Charan shares a priceless moment with wife Upasana and parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha; See Pic

RRR star Ram Charan celebrated Makar Sankranti with his wife Upasana, parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha at their residence in Hyderabad. Upasana took to Instagram and shared a few photos from the Sankranti celebrations.

Makar Sankranti is the harvest festival celebrated with joy in India in January and South celebrities had the best time celebrating it with their family members. RRR star Ram Charan celebrated Makar Sankranti with his wife Upasana, parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha at their residence in Hyderabad. Upasana took to Instagram and shared a few photos from the Sankranti celebrations. Ram Charan also took to Instagram and shared a fam jam moment from his Sankranti celebration with cousins.

The picture sees Mega Family members including Chiranjeevi posing for a picture-perfect moment. Charan along with mega family cousins Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej and others clearly had a blast as they spent time with each other. The Mega family surely knows how to bond over food, parties, and festivals. This only proves their strong bonding with each other. Varun Tej also shared a couple of pictures from the Bhogi/Pongal celebrations. He wrote, "Me and my cuties wishing you all a very happy bhogi!."

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in RRR. The South star will be sharing the screenspace with Jr NTR for the very first time in this SS Rajamouli's directorial. RRR also stars Bollywood celebs and in the supporting roles.

