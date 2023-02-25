Ram Charan shares RRR's winning glimpses from HCA as he presents award; Marvel star Anjali Bhimani honoured

SS Rajamouli's RRR won big at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The film bagged not one but four awards in different categories, from Best Action Film to Best Stunts. Not just that, Ram Charan also presented an award on stage with Marvel star Anjali Bhimani. It was indeed a special night for Ram Charan and the RRR team. Ram Charan took to social media and shared a few photos from RRR's winning moments at HCA. He also dropped a dapper pic of himself in indo-western attire as he presented an award. The actor wrote, "Honoured to be representing Indian Cinema at the Hollywood critics awards along with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani Garu. I'm proud of the recognition we received as team RRR tonight. Thank you for having me as a presenter and Angela Bassett, I'm looking forward to my selfie with you soon. RRR HCA Critics 2023."

Ram Charan and Anjali Bhimani together presented the Best Voice-Over award at HCA.

Ram Charan and Anjali Bhimani together presented the Best Voice-Over award at HCA. Anjali Bhimani had a fan girl moment and she said this after the host had difficulty pronouncing her name: "Honestly if I am standing next to him, she can call me anything. I don't care, I have won already cause I am standing next to Ram." She also took to Twitter and expressed her joy on sharing the stage with Ram Charan. The Marvel actress said 'it's her honour'. Take a look at Anjali Bhimani's tweet here:

RRR wins four categories at Hollywood Critics Association Awards RRR bagged four awards at the recently-held Hollywood Critics Association. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer won Best Action Film and Best International Film. The biggie also won in the Best Stunts and Best Song (Naatu Naatu) categories. SS Rajamouli gave acceptance speeches on the stage as he took home the four awards. SS Rajamouli dedicated the awards to India and thanked his action choreographers and Ram Charan and Jr NTR for Best Stunts Awards. However, for the Best International Film Award, Ram Charan joined director SS Rajamouli on stage and he said, "I didn't expect to come up (on the) stage, because I was told by my director to accompany him, so...thank you so much for giving us all this love, it's just a great response, so we're going to come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much." RRR team is currently in the US, promoting the film for the Oscars. The film is nominated for The Academy Awards under the Best Song category for Naatu Naatu. Composed by MM Keeravani, the blockbuster song is sung by Rahul Sipligunj.

