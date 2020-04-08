Ram Charan shares throwback photo with Allu Arjun; Says 'Feeding you with fond memories from our childhood'

Rashmika Mandanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Chiranjeevi among many others wished Allu Arjun on his birthday. Ram Charan also shared an unseen picture from their childhood.

Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday today, April 8. Known as one of the best dancers in the film industry, Bunny has taken social media by storm with the first look of AA 20. Titled Pushpa, the first look is getting an immense response on Twitter. Meanwhile, fans and celebrities have been sending best wishes to the actor on his special day. Rashmika Mandanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Chiranjeevi among many others wished Allu Arjun on his birthday. Ram Charan also shared an unseen picture from their childhood.

Ram Charan took to social media and shared a picture of Bunny feeding him a cake. Also seen in the throwback photo is megastar Chiranjeevi, who looks the same young and smart even now. Charan also penned a note for Allu Arjun along with praises for the first look of PUSHPA. The RRR star wrote, "I should be feeding you a cake today but instead feeding you with fond memories from our childhood. Have a great birthday bunzu and great poster."

Also Read | Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 5 times the stylish star PROVED that no one can carry black outfits the way he does

Check out Ram Charan's post below:

On the work front, birthday boy Allu Arjun will soon kick-start shooting with his next film titled PUSHPA. Directed by Sukumar, the film will see Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. As earlier we revealed, Bunny might be seen in the role of a truck driver, however, there is no confirmation regarding the same. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are collaborating after 10 years and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them.

Also Read | AA 20 First Look OUT: Allu Arjun looks intense as Pushpa Raj; Film to get Pan India release

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More