Ram Charan shares THROWBACK photo from Rangasthalam; Says 'listening to credible info ONLY'

His fans took to the comments section and lauded his performance in the film and expressed their love for him.

Taking to his Instagram space, Tollywood megastar Ram Charan shared a photo from his film Rangasthalam, where he played the role of Chitti Babu. Sharing the photo, Ram Charan wrote, “listening to credible info ONLY”. His fans took to the comments section and lauded his performance in the film and expressed their love for him. Directed by Sukumar, Rangasthalam had Samantha Akkineni playing the female lead. Pooja Hegde played a key role in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which also has Jr NTR as a lead actor. , Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen in key roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. It is expected that this film will be magnificent as it is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore.

Check Ram Charan's post here:

On the production front, Ram Charan’s next venture is Acharya, which has his father and Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi as the lead actor. Ram Charan will also be seen playing an extended cameo in the film, and he will be seen as a Naxalite. The Koratala Siva directorial has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. Some reports suggest that the makers are in talks with Keerthy Suresh to star opposite Ram Charan in the film.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×