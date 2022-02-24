Ram Charan shares a visual treat of Chiranjeevi & Pawan Kalyan together on sets of Bheemla Nayak and Godfather

It is a double treat for mega fans as Bheemla Nayak is gearing up for the big release tomorrow, Ram Charan shared a video of his father Pawan Kalyan and father Chiranjeevi spending quality time together on the sets. The two brothers surprised each other by visiting their respective movie sets, Bheemla Nayak and Godfather. It is a pure visual treat for fans witnessing both stars together in one frame.

Ram Charan took to his social media handle and shared the video with the caption, "#GODFATHER and #BHEEMLANAYAK visit each other’s film sets!." The video looks nothing less than a film's trailer, where Chiranjeevi is playing the role of a prisoner and Pawan Kalyan the police officer. The brothers can be seen in laughs as they clicked pictures and interact on the sets. Well, Pawan Kalyan also surprised his brother by visiting his movie set's Godfather and spent some delightful moments.

This video is released as a special good wish to Pawan Kalyan and the team as his film Bheemla Nayak is all set for the grand theatrical experience on February 25. Yesterday, the pre-release event took place and it was a star-studded event with the actor's larger-than-life presence which made fans go berserk.

Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K. Chandra and dialogues are written by Trivikram Srinivas. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon are the leading ladies. Music is composed by S. Thaman, while Navin Nooli handles editing.

Godfather is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer and stars Nayanthara as the female lead.

