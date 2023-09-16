Ram Charan showers love on Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty; calls Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty a ‘riot’

Mahesh Babu Pachigolla’s directorial debut Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty hit the theaters on September 7th and has since then garnered praises from fans and critics alike. The film has Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles. The film also features Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Nassar, and more in supporting roles.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty also marks the return of the Baahubali actress to the silver screen. She was last seen in the 2020 bilingual film Nishabdham, which also featured R Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, and Anjali.

Ever since its release, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has been receiving positive feedback from audiences all over. Celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Chiranjeevi, and SS Rajamouli have already praised the performances on their social media accounts. The latest addition to that list is Ram Charan. The RRR actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his thoughts on the film. His post read as follows:

“Just watched #MissShettyMrPolishetty and it was a riot! @NaveenPolishety’s comedic timing and @MsAnushkaShetty’s charm were a perfect combo. Huge congratulations to @filmymahesh, @UV_Creations and the entire team for this well-deserved success.”

About the film

The film is centered around Anvita Ravali Shetty (Miss Shetty), and Sidhu Polishetty (Mr Shetty). The former is a strong advocate for feminism and is against the concept of marriage. But, she wants to become a mother, opting for unconventional methods. The latter is a stand-up comedian. They meet, and interact, and the connection between them grows as Anvita requests Sidhu to become her sperm donor.

