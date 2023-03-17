Ram Charan showers love on his 'Lucky Mascot' wife Upasana; Opens up about fatherhood

Ram Charan, the Telugu star is currently on a high with the big win of his blockbuster film RRR, at the Oscars. The period action drama, which is helmed by SS Rajamouli won the Oscar Award for Best Original Song this year, thus emerging as the first-ever song from an Indian production film to bag the honour. The entire RRR team, including winners MM Keervani and Chandra Bose, director Rajamouli, and leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR had a blast, attending the Academy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Ram Charan showers love on his pregnant wife Upasana Kamineni

The celebrated actor, who attended the Oscars 2023 event, was accompanied by his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. As you may know, the much-in-love couple, who completed a decade of marital bliss recently, is now expecting their first child. Recently, during his chat at the India Today Conclave 2023, opened up about embracing fatherhood, and showered love on his pregnant wife Upasana and called her his 'Lucky Mascot'.

Ram Charan, who opened up about the Oscar win of RRR, stated that the entire RRR team has touched down, and is still soaking in all the excitement. "I am still pinching myself and my wife Upasana is pinching me, asking "Did it really happen yet? Yeh hua kya?," said the actor. "She has been my lucky mascot, and the 5-and-a-half-month-old baby, who is inside her is even lucky for me," added the doting husband.

Upasana and Ram Charan's fairytale love story

The much-loved couple in the Telugu film industry met during their school days in Chennai but fell in love much later. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got engaged in December 2011 after a few years of courtship. The power couple entered wedlock in a grand traditional wedding ceremony which was held in Temple Tress Farm House in Hyderabad in June 2012.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan on Nepotism: Wouldn't have sustained for 14 years if I was not doing something good