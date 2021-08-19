Ram Charan slays airport look in all black as he returns to Hyderabad post wrapping RRR shoot in Ukraine

After Jr NTR, Ram Charan wrapped up the last shooting schedule of RRR in Ukraine and returned back to Hyderabad. Today, the actor was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport donning an all-black look. He is totally slaying the airport look as he can be seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans teamed up with blue jacket and black mask and hat.

Ram Charn flew to Ukraine in the first week of August with Jr NTR and RRR team and shot rigorously for 15 days. The team filmed major sequences and with this last schedule, it's a wrap up for RRR. An official announcement regarding this will be made soon. Apart from that, from chilling between scenes to singing Dosti song, Ram Charan and Jr NTR had a nice time during the shoot in Ukraine.

Ram Charan came a day later after Jr NTR from Ukraine. Yesterday Jr NTR was spotted at the airport as he returned from Ukraine, in a casual white look.

RRR is a fictional retelling of the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two of India’s famous freedom fighters. Ram Charan will be playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr. NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem. RRR boasts some of the popular actors from different lingual industries such as , , Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. RRR will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages on on the festive occasion of Dussehra, October 13, 2021