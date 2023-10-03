Ram Charan spotted at Mumbai airport in mysterious appearance; Here’s everything we know so far

Ram Charan, the renowned actor, was spotted at the Hyderabad airport early this morning as he was heading to Mumbai. One can see in the video below, RC is dressed from head to toe in black attire, as he continues his profound spiritual journey with Ayyappa Deeksha.

Ram Charan arrived in Mumbai on October 3rd, not for a film’s shoot, but for an advertisement shoot. However, what has caught everyone’s attention is, despite his hectic schedule, he has managed to maintain his spiritual practice.

Ayyappa Deeksha's Final Day

According to reports, Ram Charan will complete his 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha tomorrow, on October 4th. On this auspicious day, he will pay a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple to remove the Ayyappa Mala, which will mark the end of his spiritual journey. Following this auspicious event, he will quickly return to his work obligations.

What exactly is Ayyappa Deeksha?

Ayyappa Deeksha, Ram Charan's current journey, is a profound Hindu religious observance lasting 41 days. Before visiting the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, devotees of Swamy Ayyappa perform this ritual. During this time, everyone followed a strict regimen of dressing in black, going barefoot, and wearing a tikka on their forehead.

His mornings are spent in meditation and devotional songs to Lord Ayyappan. Everyone refrains from applying oil to their hair or bodies, sleeps without a bed, and walk barefoot, in accordance with the observance's principles of simplicity and humility.

RRR star is set to feature in the highly anticipated film "Game Changer," a project that has piqued the interest of his fans. Directed by Shankar, the film has Kiara Advani in the female lead.Ram Charan portrays the main character in the action-romantic entertainer RC 16 with Buchi Babu Sana.

