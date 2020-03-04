Ram Charan to star in Koratala Siva’s film after Chiranjeevi’s Acharya?

The latest update on the RRR lead star Ram Charan is that after wrapping up Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, the actor will be starring in a film with Koratala Siva.

The south actor cum producer Ram Charan is busy with his film with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The film RRR will star Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The latest update on the RRR lead star Ram Charan is that after wrapping up Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, the actor will be starring in a film with Koratala Siva. There is no official announcement about the news, but Ram Charan is looking forward to working as a lead actor in Koratala Siva's film. The director is currently busy with the film Acharya which has south megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead.

The news reports further add that Jr NTR will be working with the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas. Now, media outlets have also reported that Ram Charan is open to work along with newer directors like Sujeeth and Gowtham Tinnanuri. There is no official confirmation yet about Ram Charan hearing any narrations from these two directors. The film RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead will be hitting the big screen on January 8, 2021. The film was expected to release this year in July. But, the makers of the film have postponed the release of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer.

The film RRR happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. Now, the fans and film audience are looking forward to see the first look of the lead actors. The period drama RRR will see Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters.

