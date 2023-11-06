Ram Charan starrer Game Changer song leaked; cyber police arrests two

Ram Charan’s upcoming film with Shankar, titled Game Changer is highly anticipated. On September 15th, a song from the film was leaked online. The 30-second clipping was a peppy Telugu audio that quickly went viral.

The makers of the film had filed an official complaint about the leaked song and even shared the picture of the FIR via their social media handles. In the latest update, it is being reported that the Cyber Police have arrested two individuals who are responsible for the leak. They have also issued a warning against engaging in any such leaks in the future.

All about the song leak from Game Changer

The leaked song, which lasted 30 seconds long, went viral on social media. As expected, fans were thrilled to listen to the track and share it across various social media platforms. However, it was also reported that the leaked version was not the final version of the song, and was just the first copy sung by track singers. It was also reported that the song was being shot on a budget of 15 crores in Chennai, suggesting that the leak could have possibly happened from there.

Jaragandi: first single from Game Changer to release on Diwali

More than a month after the incident, the makers of the film announced via social media that the first single from the film, titled Jaragandi will be released on Diwali. The song has been composed by Thaman S and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

More about Game Changer

Game Changer is touted to be a political action thriller film, helmed by Shankar in his Telugu directorial debut. The film features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Meka Srikanth, Anjali, Nassar, and many more apart from the Ram Charan.

The film was written by Karthik Subbaraj, known for helming films like Jigarthanda, Petta, Mahaan, and many more. The film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju, under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The cinematography for the film has been handled by S. Thirunavukarasu, while the editing has been handled by Shameer Muhammed. The film is expected to release in the first half of 2023.

