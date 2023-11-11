Ram Charan starrer Game Changer’s first single Jaragandi release postponed

The release of the first single, Jaragandi, from Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer has been postponed. According to reports, a promo of the song was scheduled to be unveiled yesterday (November 10, Friday), but there has been no update on the song release from the makers, leading fans to speculate that the entire song release has been delayed.

This comes as a major disappointment for fans of Ram Charan, who are already disheartened by the ongoing delays in the film's shooting. Reportedly, director Shankar has been prioritizing his commitments to the film Indian 2, resulting in a shooting schedule conflict that is noticeably tilted towards Kamal Haasan's project. This has left fans anxiously awaiting updates on the progress of Game Changer.

The producers of Ram Charan's upcoming film Game Changer, Sri Venkateswara Creations, have announced on Twitter that the song release has been postponed. Further updates about the film's release date are yet to be announced by the makers.

More about the first single song Jaragandi from Ram Charan’s Game Changer

The expectations for pan-Indian star Ram Charan's next epic opus, Game Changer, directed by Shankar, have reached a fever pitch across his worldwide fandom of the actor. The first single poster from the film was released on October 23 by the makers of the film, Sri Venkateswara Creations, led by producers Dil Raju and Sirish.

On the auspicious day of Dussehra, the creators of Game Changer unveiled a stunning poster, extending the audience warm Vijaya Dasami greetings. The poster is a visual feast in itself, providing a glimpse into the single titled Jaragandi featuring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar.

The poster looks vibrant as Ram Charan is seen wearing a deep violet colored printed kurta set overlooking a city of colorful houses and women in traditional Rajasthani garb.

About Ram Charan's movie Game Changer

Game Changer is said to be an action drama with a contemporary political backdrop. According to reports, Ram Charan will play the role of an IAS officer, with Kiara Advani as the female lead. The actors had earlier worked together in the 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Cast of Ram Charan’s movie Game Changer

The stellar ensemble cast of Game Changer also includes Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Sreekanth, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, and others, adding to the film's massive popularity. The film also features talented cinematographer Thirunavukkarasu, dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra, and an excellent array of choreographers.

