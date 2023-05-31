Ram Charan styles his semi-formal look with ankle length shoes; RRR star looks suave as he heads to Mumbai
Ram Charan was clicked at Hyderabad airport as he was heading to Mumbai.
Key Highlight
Ram Charan was clicked at Hyderabad airport a while ago and he was seen in his best semi-formal attire. One can see in the photos below, RC is sporting a comfy formal shirt teamed with denim jeans and ankle-length shoes. The RRR star smiled for the paps while he was on a call and was rushing to catch the flight to Mumbai.
About The Author
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...Read more
Advertisement
Credits: PC: Kamlesh Nand
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!