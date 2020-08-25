Ram Charan to take a break from producing films to focus on his acting career?

The latest news reports state that Ram Charan will be focusing on his upcoming projects as a lead actor. The actor will be essaying the lead role in the upcoming film titled RRR.

The latest buzz in the film industry is that actor cum producer Ram Charan will be taking a break from producing films to focus on films wherein he is playing the lead. The news reports state that Ram Charan will be focusing on his upcoming projects as a lead actor. Ram Charan will be essaying the lead role in the upcoming film titled RRR. The actor backed films like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Khaidi No 150 in the past. This film proved to be a massive success at the box office. The Chiranjeevi starrer was a blockbuster hit and Ram Charan was the producer.

The actor is also reportedly backing the upcoming film, Acharya under the banner, Konidela Production Company. The fans and followers of the RRR star are eagerly waiting for him to return to the silver screen as the leading man. The film RRR helmed by ace director SS Rajamouli will see Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. The film by the Baahubali director is expected to be a period drama.

The first look of Ram Charan from the SS Rajamouli directorial was unveiled by the makers on the eve of the actor's birthday. Now, all eyes are on RRR to see what it has to offer to the fans and film audiences. The film's release has been postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The makers of the highly anticipated flick RRR had to change the film releases, as the filming work was suspended after the nation went into a lockdown.

