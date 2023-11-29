Ram Charan takes a break from Game Changer shoot; Here's why

Ram Charan has proven himself as one of Telugu cinema's most versatile leading men. The acclaimed actor is currently filming Game Changer alongside director S. Shankar, who makes his Telugu debut with the project. This big-budget production pairs Charan's talent with Shankar's ambitious vision.

Earlier today, the RRR actor was seen taking a break from the filming and heading back to Hyderabad, to fulfill his civic duties and cast his vote in the Telangana Legislative Assembly Elections, which is scheduled to happen on November 30th. The actor was spotted at the Mysore airport, donning a semi-formal white shirt, which he paired with olive green pants. He was also seen wearing a pair of sneakers, as well as a pair of shades.

Check out his look below:

More about Game Changer

Game Changer is touted to be an action drama film with the backdrop of contemporary politics. As per reports, Ram Charan will be essaying the role of an IAS officer. The film also features Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Jayaram, Anjali and more in prominent roles. The film has been directed by S. Shankar, while Karthik Subbaraj has written the film.

The film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, and Thaman S has composed the music for the film. Additionally, S. Thirunavukkarasu has cranked the camera for the film while Shameer Muhammed acts as the editor.

On the workfront

It is understood that after Game Changer, Ram Charan would next be teaming up with Buchi Babu Sena, for a film that is tentatively titled RC16. The film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings and Vriddhi Cinemas.

As for Shankar, he is simultaneously working on Indian 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 film of the same name. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Nedumudi Venu, Sidharth, and many more in prominent roles. It is also understood that the film will be released in two parts, with the first part coming out in April next year.

