Ram Charan takes his little pup Rhyme for RC15 shoot; Kiara Advani shares a cute PIC from sets

Ram Charan became a pet parent yet again as he recently welcomed a new pup Rhyme. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video of his little pup Rhyme enjoying a ride in his swanky car as they head to the shoot location of his upcoming film RC15. Kiara Advani, the leading lady, shared a pic of Rhyme resting on the sets and wrote, 'Best visistor on the set."

Sharing the video, Ram Charan wrote, "Don't get fooled by that cute face." He shared the video with a heart emojis in the caption. Kiara's Insta story is also going viral as fans are sharin it on social media platforms and going gaga over the cuteness of it all.

Ram Charan already has a pet dog Jack Russell Terrier named Brat, which is big and terrific. Rhyme is his second pet dog, which he recently introduced with a series of cute pics.

He has recently wrapped up the first schedule of his pan Indian film RC15 with Kiara Advani, directed by Shankar in Mumabai. The second schedule is taking place in Hyderabad. The pan Indian film RC15 is produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

On the work front, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR, which stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film is set to hit the theatres on January 7, 2022. The actor is also waiting for the release of Acharya, which also stars his father and actor Chiranjeevi along with Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.

Also Read: VIDEO: Samantha jokes about taking 'bridal bookings' as she applies eyeshadow on her makeup artist