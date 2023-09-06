Ram Charan takes up Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s challenge; Invites Rana Daggubati to join the fun

Actors have time and again come up with innovative methods in order for their films to reach a wider audience. Many times, we have seen film personalities engage in celebrity challenges to promote their films. The newest entrant to the list of actors who have initiated a similar challenge among their peers is Anushka Shetty. The actress has begun the Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Recipe Challenge (#MSMPrecipechallenge). She had challenged Prabhas, who had successfully completed the challenge, and nominated Ram Charan to follow suit.

Ram Charan not only took up the challenge but also successfully completed it. The essence of the Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Recipe Challenge is that the nominated celebrities will have to share their favorite recipe with the world. Not just that, they will also have to nominate another celebrity to keep the challenge alive. Anushka Shetty started the challenge by nominating Prabhas, who in turn challenged Ram Charan.

Ram Charan takes part in the Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Recipe Challenge and nominates Rana Daggubati

Ram Charan was nominated to be a part of the Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Recipe Challenge by his contemporary and good friend Prabhas. The RRR actor revealed that his favorite recipe is chapala pulusu. He shared the ingredients and the recipe to make the dish. Also, he went on to nominate his childhood friend and colleague, Rana Daggubati, to continue the challenge.

Alongside mentioning his favorite recipe, Ram Charan also wished the team of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty the very best as their film is nearing its release. The Game Changer actor tweeted, "I'm up for the challenge & here's my entry for the #MSMPRecipeChallenge. my favorite #ChepalaPulusu I invite @RanaDaggubati to join the fun :)) Here’s wishing the team of #MissShettyMrPolishetty all the very best for tomorrow's release."

Ram Charan was nominated by Prabhas in order to continue the challenge. The latter had also successfully shared his favorite recipe and passed on the challenge. In his Instagram post, Prabhas wrote, "I've known Sweety (@anushkashettyofficial ) for decades but I never knew her favorite recipe… Finally, now I do! I accept the #MSMPrecipechallenge and here's my favorite recipe. I now challenge Charan (@alwaysramcharan ) to post his favourite recipe and further pass on this challenge. I would love it if all my fans share their favourite recipes with me."

ALSO READ: Anushka Shetty challenges Prabhas to share his favourite dish; Actor reveals Prawn Pulao recipe