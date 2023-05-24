Ram Charan talks about his wife Upasana and pregnancy; Reveals 'magic happened in Japan'

Ram Charan Recently attended the G20 Summit in Srinagar and spoke about how Japan holds a special place for him. The actor calls 'Japan' his favourite place and it has a connection with his wife Upasana and to-be born. He also spoke about his wife's pregnancy and revealed that 'the magic happened in Japan'.

Ram Charan has the habit of collecting artefacts from the countries he visits, and when asked about this interest, he said, “I don’t know where it comes from because I am not much into artefacts… but something that’s meaningful and something that connects me to that city and makes me remember of the place. Europe has always been my favourite place. Now, Japan has become my new favourite country… the culture… the people. It is a special country, I will tell you why.”

He revealed, “My wife… she is currently carrying. She is in her seventh month. The magic happened in Japan (laughs).” Ram and Upasan along with the other team members of RRR were touring Japan, where the film was well received. The couple also took some time out to see the country.

Check out Ram Charan and Upasana's sneak peek from Japan here:



Ram Charan and Upasana's pregnancy

On December 12, 2022, news about Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela expecting their first child together came out. The good news was announced by Ram Charan and Upasana's parents, megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, and Anil and Shobana Kamineni, with an official statement.

After 10 years of marital bliss, Ram Charan and Upasana are all set to welcome their first child. The celebrations have begun as they are set to welcome their baby soon. Yes, from babymoon, and baby showers to parties, their pregnancy has been wonderful and exciting.



Upcoming films

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his next, Game Changer with Shankar. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film and S Thaman is the music composer. Karthik Subbaraj penned the script.



