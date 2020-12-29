Ram Charan tests positive for COVID 19: Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty wish the RRR star a speedy recovery

Ram Charan, who took to his Twitter space to announce his test result for COVID 19, hosted a Christmas party for the newly weds Niharika and Chaitanya.

Tollywood star Ram Charan took to his Twitter space and announced that he has tested positive for COVID 19. Fans and celebrities have been wishing him a speedy recovery on social media. Mahesh Babu replied to Ram Charan’s tweet saying, “Take care Charan... Wishing you a quick recovery! Stay safe”. Sai Dharam Tej shared Ram Charan’s tweet and wrote, “Wishing you a speedy recovery charan... may the force be with you”.

This morning, Ram Charan released a statement where he revealed that he has tested positive and he has been observing self isolation. He wrote, “Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.” In a statement about his test result, Ram Charan wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid - 19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger.” Anusha Shetty took to her Instagram stories and wished him a speedy recovery.

See the Tweets here:

Wishing you a speedy recovery charan... may the force be with you https://t.co/IW29U17AM8 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) December 29, 2020

Take care Charan... Wishing you a quick recovery! Stay safe. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 29, 2020

Also Read: Ram Charan tests positive for COVID 19; Says he is asymptomatic and has quarantined himself

Last week, Ram Charan made the headlines after he hosted a Christmas party for the newlyweds Niharika and Chaitanya JV and family members including Varun Tej, Allu Arjun, etc. took part in the party. All the mega cousins were seen in the photos shared by Ram Charan after the party. Before the Christmas party, Ram Charan took part in the wedding ceremony of Niharika in Udaipur which was also attended by many biggies including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×