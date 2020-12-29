Ram Charan tests positive for COVID 19; Says he is asymptomatic and has quarantined himself

Revealing the news, Ram Charan also requested those who were in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested.

In what has come as an unexpected piece of news, Tollywood biggie Ram Charan took to his Twitter space and revealed that he has tested positive for COVID 19. He has also revealed that he is asymptomatic and has quarantined himself at his home. Ram Charan also urged those who were in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested. He wrote, “Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.”

In a statement about his test result, Ram Charan wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid - 19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger.” It is to be noted that last week, Ram Charan hosted a Christmas party for the newly weds Niharika and Chaitanya JV and several biggies including Allu Arjun took part in the party. All the mega cousins were seen in the photos shared by Ram Charan after the party.

See Ram Charan's Tweet here:

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, which has Jr NTR as yet another male lead. The film stars as the leading lady. The film is being shot at a brisk pace and the shooting started as soon as the government granted permission to start the shooting process after lockdown relaxations.

