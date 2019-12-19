Ram Charan thanks Salman Khan for being his inspiration: I cannot define my love for Salman Bhai

[node:summaryThe Telugu stars Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati had a gala time together with Salman Khan at Dabangg 3 event yesterday. The Bollywood superstar also thanked Hyderabad crowd for all the support.
16073 reads Mumbai
Ram Charan thanks Salman Khan for being his inspiration: I cannot define my love for Salman BhaiRam Charan thanks Salman Khan for being his inspiration: I cannot define my love for Salman Bhai
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently promoted his upcoming film, Dabangg 3 in Hyderabad. The actor along with his whole team visited Hyderabad and the grand pre-release event was graced by his close friends and South celebs, Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati. The Telugu stars had a gala time together with Salman Khan at Dabangg 3 event yesterday. The Bollywood superstar also thanked Hyderabad crowd for all the support. He said, "I'm very happy to be here in Hyderabad....thank you for the love and support." 

The Sultan star further thanked Ram Charan and Venkatesh for showing their presence. Salman said, “I have known Ram Charan since his childhood. His father Chiranjeevi is very close to me. and then my oldest friends from this side who I have known from 25 years is Venky Mama (Venkatesh Daggubati.)" 

The RRR star Ram Charan was also praise of Salman and thanked for being an inspiration. Charan said,  “One stage and few words, I cannot define my love for Salman Bhai. Salman Khan garu is my elder brother.  Superstars like Salman Khan, Venkatesh garu, Sudeep garu and Chiranjeevi garu, I have not learnt acting or dialogues but it is their discipline and my next generation, I think we have learnt is discipline from them. Thank you for inspiring me Salman Khan."

Also Read: WATCH: Ram Charan, Salman Khan & Venkatesh dancing to Munna Badnaam Hua song is one EPIC moment 

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and is all set to hit the screens on December 20th. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement