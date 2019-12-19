Ram Charan thanks Salman Khan for being his inspiration: I cannot define my love for Salman Bhai

[node:summaryThe Telugu stars Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati had a gala time together with Salman Khan at Dabangg 3 event yesterday. The Bollywood superstar also thanked Hyderabad crowd for all the support.

Bollywood superstar recently promoted his upcoming film, Dabangg 3 in Hyderabad. The actor along with his whole team visited Hyderabad and the grand pre-release event was graced by his close friends and South celebs, Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati. The Telugu stars had a gala time together with Salman Khan at Dabangg 3 event yesterday. The Bollywood superstar also thanked Hyderabad crowd for all the support. He said, "I'm very happy to be here in Hyderabad....thank you for the love and support."

The Sultan star further thanked Ram Charan and Venkatesh for showing their presence. Salman said, “I have known Ram Charan since his childhood. His father Chiranjeevi is very close to me. and then my oldest friends from this side who I have known from 25 years is Venky Mama (Venkatesh Daggubati.)"

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and is all set to hit the screens on December 20th.

Credits :Pinkvilla

