Ram Charan thinks he is a better parent than wife Upasana to Klin Kaara: ‘I have a superpower’

Ram Charan is celebrating his first Father’s Day with daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Known for being a hands-on dad, the RRR star recently shared how his life has changed after becoming a father. On Father’s Day, he also addressed how he plans his daily schedule around the little one.

Klin Kaara plans Ram Charan’s work schedules?

During a conversation with ETimes on the occasion of Father’s Day, Ram Charan revealed that he plans his work schedule as per his daughter and intends to do so until she starts her schooling.

Further, Ram Charan added, “I don’t want to miss a single moment with Klin. I have worked hard for 15 years and now, I want to be back home by 6 PM. I have told my producers that this is how it is going to be.”

Ram then spoke about his heart lighting up every time he sees Klin Kaara, making him not want to go to work. “I don’t even let her go shower in the morning. I’m like, what! Babies don’t need a shower. I’m that addicted to her,” the actor confessed.

Why Ram Charan thinks he’s better than Upasana in this aspect?

If there ever was a question of who feeds Klin Kaara the most, we’ve got our answer. Ram Charan, during the same interview, revealed that he makes sure to feed Klin at least twice every day. Apart from feeding her every day, Charan also spoke about how he does his readings with her. Then, jovially, RC mentioned that when it comes to feeding Klin, nobody can beat him. “Upasana is a fantastic parent but when it comes to making Klin finish the entire bowl of food, I have a superpower.” How cute!

Speaking of superpowers, Ram Charan has one more superpower, the ability to deliver blockbuster films. So, what does his upcoming lineup look like? Let’s find out!

Ram Charan’s upcoming projects

Ram Charan will next be seen in the Shankar-directed film Game Changer, starring Kiara Advani in the lead role. After this, the actor will work with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana for RC16 and his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for the tentatively titled RC17 project.

