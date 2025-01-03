Ram Charan to appear on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 to promote Game Changer; REPORT

Ram Charan is all geared up for the release of his movie Game Changer, slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2025. As the film is just days away from hitting the big screens, the Global Star is expected to make an appearance on the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss Season 18.

As per a report by India Today, Ram Charan is set to appear on the weekend special episode Shukravaar Ka Vaar airing on January 3, 2025. The actor had apparently shot for the same flying in from Hyderabad earlier, marking his presence on the Bigg Boss 18 stage.

However, this is not the first time Ram Charan has made his way to the Bigg Boss house hosted by Salman Khan. In the past, during the promotions for RRR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Jr NTR arrived on the Bigg Boss stage.

Coming to Game Changer, the Ram Charan starrer flick unveiled its trailer on January 2, 2025. The trailer was launched at an event in Hyderabad which had director SS Rajamouli appearing as the chief guest.

The trailer of the film showcased a father-son saga that takes place in the backdrop of a political space. The movie features Charan in dual roles as both father and son, appearing in multiple looks.

The movie directed by Shankar is based on a story by Karthik Subbaraj, focusing on an IAS officer’s battle against injustice and corruption in the political system. With SJ Suryah playing the main antagonist as a corrupted politician, Kiara Advani plays the female lead and Charan’s love interest.

See the official trailer here:

Besides them, the film also has actors like Anjali, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Jayaram, and many more in key roles. The movie’s musical tracks and scores were composed by Thaman S.

Moving forward, Ram Charan is next set to appear in the lead role for the film tentatively titled RC16. The movie directed by Buchi Babu Sana is said to be a sports-drama flick in a village backdrop.

With Charan in the lead role, the makers have roped in Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, marking her second Telugu movie after Devara: Part 1. The movie also has Shiva Rajkumar in a key role with AR Rahman composing the music.

