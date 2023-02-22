Ram Charan to appear on the popular talk show, Good Morning America 3

RRR is bringing new pride to India with every passing day. Released in 2022, the SS Rajamouli-directed film bagged a Grammy Award in the 'Best Original Song' category for Natu Natu. Apart from this, the song has also been nominated for the Academy Awards. Today, the film's lead actor and popular South Indian star Ram Charan will be appearing on America's famous talk show, Good Morning America 3. Ram Charan is one of the renowned names in the South Indian film industry.

He made his debut in the year 2007 with the action film Chirutha for which he won Filmfare for Best Male Debut. He gained popularity with S. S. Rajamouli's Magadheera in 2009. Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2013 in Zanjeer along with Priyanka Chopra.



Talking about RRR, the film portrayed a fictitious story of two legendary revolutionaries- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem who fight for their country in the 1920s.



The film was released on 25th March 2022 and became the third-highest-grossing Indian film and the second-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.



It was also released in Japan in October 2022 and is still breaking records.

