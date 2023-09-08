Ram Charan to commence Game Changer shoot post France vacation with wife Upasana; Details Inside

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, who recently became parents to their baby girl Klin Kaara, are currently holidaying in France. The couple was spotted in the beautiful locales of Alsace, a region in eastern France known for its wine, cheese, and picturesque villages.

A well-deserved family vacation for Ram

The actor jetted off on a family vacation to attend a wedding and to spend some quality time with his wife Upasana before the beginning of his shoot for Shankar’s Game Changer.

According to media reports, the RRR actor is expected to return to India by next week and will begin shooting for his upcoming film, Game Changer, on September 13 in Hyderabad. The film is directed by Shankar and is said to be a high-octane action thriller. The entire shoot of Game Changer is expected to be wrapped up by November 2023.

After "Game Changer", Ram Charan will start to work on his next film, tentatively titled RC16. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is said to be a romantic drama. The actor’s last release was SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR which took the Indian film industry by storm and made Charan one of the most sought after pan India stars.

Some insights on Shankar's Game Changer

The Rangasthalam actor is reportedly playing an IAS officer with anger management issues in Shankar’s movie. The set is believed to be set in the 1970s and is being constructed in Ramoji Film City. Action sequences will be shot for 25 days in this schedule.

