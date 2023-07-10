Ram Charan to resume shoot of Game Changer after one month of welcoming his daughter Klin Kaara

Ram Charan is expected to be back to work very soon. Yes, the new father welcomed his first daughter Klin Kaara Konidela on June 19. Ever since then, he has been on a break from work and is spending quality family time with wife Upasana, and baby girl. However now, after a month, he is set to resume the shoot.

Ram Charan to end his paternity leave

According to reports, Ram Charan is all set to resume the shoot of his upcoming film Game Changer. He will commence a new action schedule of the film from July 11 in Hyderabad. It is said major action sequences will be shot in this schedule.

The RRR actor will reportedly end the paternity leave and return to sets next week. He will continue shooting until the completion of the film. Before welcoming his child, in May, he wrapped up the climax schedule of Game Changer. The director announced the most important and electrifying climax of the film. It is anticipated that they will hit the cinema halls towards the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Game Changer is an action drama with contemporary politics in the backdrop. According to the reports, the actor will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film and S Thaman is the music composer. Karthik Subbaraj penned the script.

Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela

On June 20, Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with a baby girl. The star wife got admitted to Apollo Hospital on June 19, during the evening, and delivered the baby at midnight. They made their first public appearance with their daughter after getting discharged from the hospital. After 10 days, the couple also hosted the naming ceremony of the baby girl and announced her Klin Kaara Konidela, which means divine and purity. Ram Charan and Upasana have moved back into Chiranjeevi's house in Jubilee as they want their daughter to grow under the warmth of her grandparents.

