Ram Charan to SS Rajamouli: 'Can't wait to see you conquer world cinema' as RRR bags Golden Globes nomination

The Acharya star wrote, "What a proud moment @ssrajamouli garu! Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!!"

Looks like SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is unstoppable. The film has managed to make its mark not just in India, but also overseas. As recent proof of the movie's success, the project has bagged two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. The venture has been nominated for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Reacting to the same protagonist Ram Charan has penned a heartfelt note on his Twitter handle for SS Rajamouli and the team.

In addition to this, Jr NTR shared his excitement on Twitter, "Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards! Congratulations to all of us... Looking forward."

Earlier, Baahubali star Prabhas also congratulated the team with the following words, "Feeling so proud as #RRR gets nominated for the #GoldenGlobes Awards. Hearty congratulations to @ssrajamouli garu, @jrntr, @alwaysramcharan, and the entire team of @rrrmovie for this achievement." For the unaware, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran also played crucial roles in RRR, along with others.

Ram Charan to become a dad

Ram Charan is also making headlines for his personal life. The Mega Power Star and his better half Upasana Kamineni Konidela announced yesterday that the couple is expecting their first child together. Making the exciting announcement, the Konidela family wrote on social media, "We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana, and Anil Kamineni."

