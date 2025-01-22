Ram Charan to take pay cut in remuneration after Game Changer’s underwhelming box office response; REPORT

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer recently hit the big screens on January 10, 2025. Despite being a much amped-up release, the movie was met with mixed reviews and underwhelming box office response. Now, it seems that Ram Charan has decided to take a pay cut after seeing the box office numbers.

According to a report by India Today, Ram Charan would likely collaborate with producer Dil Raju once again for another movie for which he would be taking a lower remuneration. The exact number of the RRR actor’s pay cut is not available but it is said to curb the losses endured by Game Changer recently.

However, as of now, it is just a speculation that Ram might be taking a lower remuneration which will only be confirmed in due time. According to Box Office India, the movie was made on a whopping budget of Rs 425 crores.

Despite a huge release, Pinkvilla had reported that the movie’s Hindi version itself only wrapped up its run at Rs 39 crores gross. With the global cumulative earnings of Game Changer expected to wrap up under Rs 200 crores, the movie is expected to incur a loss that ranges between Rs 175 crore and Rs 225 crore.

This disastrous run at the box office is likely to lead Ram Charan to take a drastic pay cut in his remuneration with a possible collaboration with the producer soon.

Moving forward, the movie Game Changer is a political action drama flick directed by Shankar. The film features Charan as an honest IAS officer who is adamant about conducting fair elections and ridding the political system of corruption.

However, he soon locks horns with a corrupt politician, waging an all-out war with him. The rest of the film focuses on how the man manages to counter the same and also takes into his father’s resilience against corruption.

