Ram Charan is a total mamma's boy and his latest PHOTO with his mother and pet Rhyme proves the same

Ram Charan brightened our screens today with an adorable picture on Instagram. The RRR star can be seen posing with his mother Surekha Konidela, and his furry friend Rhyme. The mother and son combo are all smiles in the photo captioned, "Can’t start my day with a better post!!"

The Power Star has reached new heights of stardom after the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Jr NTR. Not just the Indian audience, but the moviegoers from abroad were also in awe of Ram Charan's portrayal as revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju. In fact, Marvel fame director Luke Cage suggested that Ram Charan might be a good fit to play James Bond after Daniel Craig. He tweeted, "Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in Gangs Of London, Matthew G in The Offer, Damson in Snowfall, and Ram in RRR. They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK."

Next, Ram Charan is working on director S Shankar 's much-awaited drama tentatively titled RC15. He will be sharing screen space with Bollywood actress Kiara Advani in the project and is reported to play a double role in the flick. The RC15 team has already filmed a major portion of the drama in Amritsar and Vizag. Ace composer S Thaman has provided the tune for the movie.

In addition to this, Ram Charan has also joined forces with the Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri for another untitled film. As the venture is in the initial stages, further details regarding the cast and crew are still under wrap.