Ram Charan undergoes successful wrist surgery in Coimbatore following Peddi shoot injury; Report

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, were recently spotted flying to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, reportedly for the actor's wrist surgery. It now appears that the procedure was successful, and Ram Charan is currently recovering.

Ram Charan undergoes successful wrist surgery

According to Hindustan Times, Ram Charan underwent wrist surgery at a private hospital in Coimbatore. The procedure was reportedly successful. Despite being a complex surgery, it was carried out with precision using a minimally invasive approach.

As the surgery was completed without any reported complications, the actor is now recovering. However, neither Ram Charan nor his team has issued an official statement regarding the procedure so far.

For those unaware, Ram Charan reportedly sustained the injury while filming an action sequence for Peddi. He is said to have delayed the surgery due to the film's promotional commitments. During the shoot, he injured his wrist and subsequently underwent a medical evaluation. Doctors reportedly advised surgery to ensure proper recovery and prevent any long-term complications.

Reports also suggest that, given the complexity of the injury, a surgeon from the United States was brought in to perform the procedure. As the actor continues to recover, he is expected to undergo a structured rehabilitation programme before returning to his professional commitments.

More about Peddi

Ram Charan was last seen in the lead role in Peddi . The film follows a gifted athlete from a remote village in the Vizianagaram region whose dream extends beyond personal success. Set in 1994, Peddi earns a living by playing in local cricket tournaments while sharing a close bond with Appalasoori, an elder determined to bring recognition and development to their isolated village.

After a personal tragedy changes the course of their lives, Peddi leaves cricket behind and pursues wrestling, only for a career-ending injury to force him onto a new path. Refusing to give up, he reinvents himself as a para-athlete and rises to national prominence. Using his success to highlight his village's struggles, Peddi helps bring long-awaited recognition and development to the community while honouring Appalasoori's legacy.

Apart from Ram Charan, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor , Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu, and several others in key roles. It is currently available for streaming on OTT.

Looking ahead, Ram Charan is next set to collaborate with director Sukumar on his upcoming project, tentatively titled RC17.

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