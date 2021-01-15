Ram Charan, Upasana, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha get together; Anushka Shetty is all heart for their stunning PICS

Upasana took to social media and shared a picture of her with Allu Arjun's wife Sneha and they look stunning.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana recently hosted Makar Sankranti lunch at their home. The Tollywood's power couple invitied Allu Arjun and family as well for the celebrations. Upasana took to social media and shared a picture of her with Allu Arjun's wife Sneha. However, it was little Arha who stole the show with her cuteness. Also seen at the family get-together was Niharika, Sreeja and other mega cousins. Sharing it on Instagram, Upasana wrote, "Happy Happy Sankranthi."

These heartwarming photos have managed to light up the internet and it is great to see Konidela family again treating us with some stunning family moments. Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty also dropped a heart emoticon on the Upasana's Makar Sankranti post. Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently recovered from COVID-19. The RRR actor had quarantined himself for almost 15 days at home. Sharing a note about his recovery, Ram Charan wrote, "Happy to share that I have tested negative for Covid 19. Can't wait to be back to work very soon. Thank you again for all your good wishes."

Check out photos below:

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, co-starring Jr. NTR.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, will be seen in Sukumar directorial Pushpa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

Credits :Instagram

