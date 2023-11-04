Ram Charan, Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela arrive early morning from Varun Tej’s Italy wedding: Video

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi tied the nuptial knot on November 1 in a picturesque ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The intimate affair was graced by the presence of close friends and family, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, and the little munchkin, Klin Kaara Konidela. Sreeja Konidela and her daughters, Nivrati and Naviskha, and Sushmita Konidela's family also attended the joyous celebration.

After the enchanting nuptials, the spotlight turned to the return of the stars to Hyderabad. The airport was abuzz with the energy of celebrity arrivals from yesterday as Pawan Kalyan and other fellow actors were seen returning from Italy.

Chiranjeevi and family members papped at Hyderabad airport

Early in the morning, Chiranjeevi and his family were seen exiting the airport. The Khaidi actor was seen in a casual ensemble of a cream-colored T-shirt and sleek black jacket as he exited the airport with his family members.

Ram Charan, known for his impeccable style, was a vision in a white T-shirt paired with a sharp black jacket and trousers. He completed his look with a cap and cool sunglasses. The Game Changer actor’s infectious smile was on display as he interacted with fellow travelers.

The ever-graceful Upasana was pictured holding her darling princess, Klin Kaara Konidela, close in her arms. The little one, face was cocooned in a soft pink sweater. Together, they exited the airport and headed towards their awaiting cars.

Check out the video below

Ram Charan and Klin Kaara’s peek-a-boo moment

Away from the hustle and bustle of public appearances, Ram Charan and Upasana recently shared a heartwarming moment with their followers on Instagram. The couple indulged in a playful game of peek-a-boo with their endearing daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela.

The candid snapshot captured the essence of pure familial bliss, spreading smiles across the virtual world. Upasana also graced her followers with a delightful portrait of herself, Ram Charan, and their precious daughter, all adorned in resplendent pastel-colored outfits.

Check out the photo below

Upcoming movies of Ram Charan

Ram Charan is set to enthrall his fans with exciting projects, including the highly anticipated film Game Changer, directed by the renowned filmmaker Shankar, and co-starring the talented Kiara Advani.

Additionally, the actor is gearing up for RC 16, an action-romantic entertainer directed by Buchi Babu Sana, where he is set to play a pivotal role.

Upcoming movies of Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi was last seen in Bhola Shankar, which featured an ensemble cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Murali Sharma, Tarun Arora, Sushanth, and many more. It performed well with the audience.

Advertisement

Apart from Mega 156, the Shankar Dada MBBS actor has two other upcoming films, titled Mega 157 and Mega 158, helmed by his daughter Susmita Konidela and Boyapati Srinu, respectively. However, not much information about these films has been revealed by the makers yet.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej- Lavanya Tripathi wedding NEW photos: Newly weds tear up to bride's enchanting aisle walk