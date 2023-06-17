Ram Charan-Upasana begin preparations to welcome newborn; Share glimpse of handcraft cradle

Ram Charan and Upasana are all set to welcome their newborn next month. The preparations to welcome their baby have already begun. Yes, the star wife gave a sneak peek of her baby's handcraft cradle and it represents the qualities she wants in her child since the beginning. The cradle represents strength, hope, resilience and self-respect.

Upasana Konidela took to Instagram and shared a video that shows the story of how the handcraft cradle was made. The cradle is made by women carpenters, who are survivors of sex trafficking. Upasana says the cradle, which is made of wood, represents a 'journey of transformation and self respect' that she wants her child to be exposed to from birth.

It also consists of a few candid photos of the Parents-to-be and they look super happy and excited for their new journey. In the photos, the RRR actor is seen holding and kissing his wife Upasana. He wore a tie-dye yellow and purple shirt, whereas his wife slipped into a blue dress. 'We are becoming 3', it has been written in the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ram Charan's wife wrote, "We are honoured & humbled to receive this heartfelt gift from the incredible young women of #PrajwalaFoundation. This handcrafted cradle holds immense significance, symbolizing strength, resilience, and hope. It represents a journey of transformation and self-respect that I want my child to be exposed to from birth."

Check the video of Ram Charan and Upasana's cradle for their newborn



Parents-to-be excited to welcome their baby

The power couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary and are all excited to welcome their baby. She recently shared that her family's excitement is high as the due date for delivery is nearby. "We are all very excited, nervous and a bit anxious too. Ram is my go-to man, when I am hyper or having anxiety attacks. He calmly sits me down and says, ‘Okay, let’s figure it out’. I am sure Ram will take an active part in parenting", the mom-to-be added.

Upasana is currently in her third trimester, the 8th month of pregnancy, and will deliver next month. According to reports, her due date is expected to be between July 16-22 and she will deliver the baby at her parental-owned Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.



ALSO READ: Ram Charan and Upasana Anniversary: 5 quotes by the couple on pregnancy, societal pressure, parenting and more